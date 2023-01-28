See All Nurse Practitioners in Abingdon, MD
Bethany Kane, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Bethany Kane, PA-C

Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (67)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Bethany Kane, PA-C is a Dermatology Nurse Practitioner in Abingdon, MD. 

Bethany Kane works at Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon in Abingdon, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon
    3445 Box Hill Corporate Center Dr Ste E, Abingdon, MD 21009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 999-1631
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (62)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bethany Kane?

    Jan 28, 2023
    Dr. Kane was very nice and easy to talk to. She took her time to go over the diagnosis clearly and treatment options. Highly recommended.
    — Jan 28, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bethany Kane, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Bethany Kane, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bethany Kane to family and friends

    Bethany Kane's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bethany Kane

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bethany Kane, PA-C.

    About Bethany Kane, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1962838607
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bethany Kane, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bethany Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bethany Kane has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bethany Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bethany Kane works at Advanced Dermatology - Abingdon in Abingdon, MD. View the full address on Bethany Kane’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Bethany Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bethany Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bethany Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bethany Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.