Dr. Bethany Lyn, OD
Dr. Bethany Lyn, OD is an Optometrist in Clanton, AL.
Dr. Lyn's Office Locations
EyeCare Associates1100 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton, AL 35045 Directions (844) 205-8808
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lyn is an excellent eye doctor. Her examinations are thorough and extremely helpful. Dr. Lyn was able to identify the cause of my eye pain. Best eye doctor ever.
About Dr. Bethany Lyn, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1407809973
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyn accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyn works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.