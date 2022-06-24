See All Nurse Practitioners in Stevensville, MI
Betsy Becker, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Betsy Becker, NP

Betsy Becker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stevensville, MI. They graduated from University Of Nebraska and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Betsy Becker works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Betsy Becker's Office Locations

    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    5515 Cleveland Ave Ste 2, Stevensville, MI 49127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 429-9644

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Priority Health
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Jun 24, 2022
    I absolutely love Betsy!! I've taken my little one to see several pediatricians (all physicians) and she's the only one who I truly felt took the time to listen. She is incredibly gentle with my daughter and extremely knowledgeable. I feel blessed to be able to utilize her as my child's healthcare provider!
    About Betsy Becker, NP

