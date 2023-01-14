See All Clinical Psychologists in Huntington Beach, CA
Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington Beach, CA. 

Dr. Chung works at Dr. Betsy Chung Psychotherapy and Assessment in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Betsy Chung Psychotherapy and Assessment
    5762 Bolsa Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 872-3156

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Depression
Agitated Depression
Anxiety Attack
Adolescent Depression
Agitated Depression
Anxiety Attack

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychodynamic Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Severe Anxiety Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?

Jan 14, 2023
I was going through depression that I didn't even realize until much later. Betsy helped me get my inner strengths back and overcome the mental and psychological issues that were preventing me to be myself. Her ability to break down issues was a great help.
— Jan 14, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chung to family and friends

Dr. Chung's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Chung

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D.

About Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Cantonese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1093964876
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University Of California, Irvine
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chung works at Dr. Betsy Chung Psychotherapy and Assessment in Huntington Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chung’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Betsy Chung, PSY.D?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.