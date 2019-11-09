Dr. Nacim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betsy Nacim, PHD
Dr. Betsy Nacim, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in El Paso, TX.
Dr. Nacim works at
Adult and Adolescent Counseling Pllc
2332 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 545-1188
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Nacim is a tremendous clinician. Brilliant, kind, and compassionate-~ if it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be alive today. I owe her more than I can ever repay.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114931987
Dr. Nacim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Nacim works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nacim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nacim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nacim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nacim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.