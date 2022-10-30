See All Family Doctors in Redding, CA
Betsy Oppezzo, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.4 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Betsy Oppezzo, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. 

Betsy Oppezzo works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    1755 Court St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I've been going to Betsy about 6 years now. She is extremely knowledgeable, caring and gentle. She loves taking care of her patients. I highly recommend her.
    Patti Wilson — Oct 30, 2022
    About Betsy Oppezzo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1639463144
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center Redding

