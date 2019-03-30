Betsy Warwas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betsy Warwas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Betsy Warwas, LPC
Betsy Warwas, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Mcallen, TX.
McAllen Counseling Consultants, Inc.217 W Nolana Ave # 14, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 994-8471
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
I came to Betsy for grief counseling. Betsy made me feel at ease from the moment I walked into the office. Our sessions were very helpful for me and truly helped through a lot of my grief. I have got my “give a damn” back. Thank you Betsy. Sincerely, Nancy
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1518289354
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS-PAN AMERICAN
