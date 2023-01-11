See All Family Doctors in Sheridan, IN
Betsy Zile, NP

Family Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Betsy Zile, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sheridan, IN. 

Betsy Zile works at Sheridan Family Medicine in Sheridan, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sheridan Family Medicine
    611 E 10th St, Sheridan, IN 46069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Betsy Zile, NP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1285989335
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Riverview Health

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Betsy Zile, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betsy Zile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Betsy Zile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Betsy Zile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Betsy Zile works at Sheridan Family Medicine in Sheridan, IN. View the full address on Betsy Zile’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Betsy Zile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betsy Zile.

