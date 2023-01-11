Betsy Zile, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betsy Zile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Betsy Zile, NP
Overview
Betsy Zile, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sheridan, IN.
Betsy Zile works at
Locations
-
1
Sheridan Family Medicine611 E 10th St, Sheridan, IN 46069 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Betsy Zile?
Persistent at finding the cause of illness.
About Betsy Zile, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1285989335
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Betsy Zile has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Betsy Zile accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Betsy Zile using Healthline FindCare.
Betsy Zile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Betsy Zile works at
5 patients have reviewed Betsy Zile. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betsy Zile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Betsy Zile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Betsy Zile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.