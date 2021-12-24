Overview

Dr. Betti Schleyer, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Harrison, NY. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Fordham University.



Dr. Schleyer works at St.vincent's Hospital Westchester in Harrison, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.