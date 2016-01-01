Dr. Lozzi-Toscano accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bettina Lozzi-Toscano, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bettina Lozzi-Toscano, PHD is a Counselor in Miami, FL.
Dr. Lozzi-Toscano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Metmorph LLC13200 SW 128th St Ste F2, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (305) 964-7598
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lozzi-Toscano?
About Dr. Bettina Lozzi-Toscano, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1093841694
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lozzi-Toscano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lozzi-Toscano works at
Dr. Lozzi-Toscano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lozzi-Toscano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lozzi-Toscano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lozzi-Toscano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.