Bettina Raju, FNP-C
Overview of Bettina Raju, FNP-C
Bettina Raju, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Bettina Raju's Office Locations
Doctors Clinic North14755 North Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 876-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is now practicing at Ave360 in Humble. Her care changed my life. I was 49 and could barely get around due to shortness of breath. I was in constant pain and did not believe my life could get better. I had seen many doctors and only my neurologist could provide some relief and answers, but not enough to give me my life back. I had given up on the healthcare profession until I met her. I trust her with my life and because God used her in such a major way, I have my life back! I am currently living with long COVID 19 and I have no doubt I will return to work soon safely because of her care and timely guidance.
About Bettina Raju, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Malayalam
- 1861861262
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
Frequently Asked Questions
Bettina Raju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bettina Raju accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bettina Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bettina Raju speaks Malayalam.
2 patients have reviewed Bettina Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bettina Raju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bettina Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bettina Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.