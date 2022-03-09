See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Bettina Raju, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Bettina Raju, FNP-C

Bettina Raju, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Bettina Raju works at Woodlands Family Medicine in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bettina Raju's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Doctors Clinic North
    Doctors Clinic North
14755 North Fwy Ste 400, Houston, TX 77090
(281) 876-2500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
    Mar 09, 2022
    She is now practicing at Ave360 in Humble. Her care changed my life. I was 49 and could barely get around due to shortness of breath. I was in constant pain and did not believe my life could get better. I had seen many doctors and only my neurologist could provide some relief and answers, but not enough to give me my life back. I had given up on the healthcare profession until I met her. I trust her with my life and because God used her in such a major way, I have my life back! I am currently living with long COVID 19 and I have no doubt I will return to work soon safely because of her care and timely guidance.
    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    English, Malayalam
    1861861262
    Undergraduate School
    University of Cincinnati
