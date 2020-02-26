Bettina Willuhn, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bettina Willuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bettina Willuhn, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boulder, CO.
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Bettina has been my primary care doctor for over 10 years, and now my daughters are patients of hers. What I have always liked about Bettina is that she LISTENS! She is genuinely interested in what I have to say, takes the time to diagnose, talk through options, and make a plan. She is so kind and caring. I would highly recommend Bettina.
- State University of New York at Albany
Bettina Willuhn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bettina Willuhn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bettina Willuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Bettina Willuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bettina Willuhn.
