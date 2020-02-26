See All Physicians Assistants in Boulder, CO
Bettina Willuhn, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Bettina Willuhn, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bettina Willuhn, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boulder, CO. 

Bettina Willuhn works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder
    2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 440-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Foothills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Bettina Willuhn?

    Feb 26, 2020
    Bettina has been my primary care doctor for over 10 years, and now my daughters are patients of hers. What I have always liked about Bettina is that she LISTENS! She is genuinely interested in what I have to say, takes the time to diagnose, talk through options, and make a plan. She is so kind and caring. I would highly recommend Bettina.
    Angela — Feb 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Bettina Willuhn, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Bettina Willuhn, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Bettina Willuhn to family and friends

    Bettina Willuhn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Bettina Willuhn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Bettina Willuhn, PA.

    About Bettina Willuhn, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417016437
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Albany
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bettina Willuhn, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bettina Willuhn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bettina Willuhn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bettina Willuhn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bettina Willuhn works at Boulder Medical Center in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Bettina Willuhn’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Bettina Willuhn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bettina Willuhn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bettina Willuhn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bettina Willuhn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Bettina Willuhn, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.