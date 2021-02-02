Betty Duong accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Betty Duong
Offers telehealth
Overview
Betty Duong is a Counselor in Huntington Beach, CA.
Betty Duong works at
Locations
-
1
Youhans Ghebrendrias MD Inc8941 Atlanta Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (714) 585-0165
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
The best therapist I’ve ever had. Down to earth and really cares about you.
About Betty Duong
- Counseling
- English
- 1235358367
