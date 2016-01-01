Betty Farmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Betty Farmer, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Betty Farmer, NP
Betty Farmer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Shreveport, LA.
Betty Farmer's Office Locations
David Raines Community Health Center Inc1625 David Raines Rd, Shreveport, LA 71107 Directions (318) 425-2252
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Betty Farmer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1518010917
Betty Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Betty Farmer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Betty Farmer.
