Betty Moore, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Betty Moore, FNP

Betty Moore, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stevensville, MI. 

Betty Moore works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Betty Moore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    5515 Cleveland Ave Ste 22, Stevensville, MI 49127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 429-9644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Allergies
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Priority Health
    • SelectHealth
    • Starmark
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Jan 08, 2016
    Betty Moore is a very caring person and our visit with her was a great experience
    Lorraine L. Ziebart in St. Joseph, MI — Jan 08, 2016
    About Betty Moore, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1366746257
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Betty Moore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betty Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Betty Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Betty Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Betty Moore works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Stevensville, MI. View the full address on Betty Moore’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Betty Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betty Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Betty Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Betty Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

