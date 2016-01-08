Betty Moore, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Betty Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Betty Moore, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Betty Moore, FNP
Betty Moore, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Stevensville, MI.
Betty Moore works at
Betty Moore's Office Locations
Southwestern Medical Clinic5515 Cleveland Ave Ste 22, Stevensville, MI 49127 Directions (269) 429-9644
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- SelectHealth
- Starmark
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Betty Moore is a very caring person and our visit with her was a great experience
About Betty Moore, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1366746257
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Betty Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Betty Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Betty Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Betty Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Betty Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Betty Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Betty Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.