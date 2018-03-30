Book an Appointment

Betty Naimoli, CRNP

Internal Medicine
4.8 (434)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Betty Naimoli, CRNP

Betty Naimoli, CRNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Horsham, PA. 

Betty Naimoli works at Internal Medicine Associates of Abington in Horsham, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Betty Naimoli's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates of Abington
    118 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 434 ratings
    Patient Ratings (434)
    5 Star
    (384)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (12)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 30, 2018
    Love Betty, she goes above and beyond for her patients and always makes them feel at ease.
    — Mar 30, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Betty Naimoli, CRNP

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1669542106
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Gwynedd Mercy College
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

