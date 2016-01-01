Beverly Allen, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beverly Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beverly Allen, LMHC
Overview
Beverly Allen, LMHC is a Counselor in Key West, FL. They completed their residency with INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 818 White St Ste 7, Key West, FL 33040 Directions (306) 609-2448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Beverly Allen, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1346360195
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY-PURDUE UNIVERSITY / INDIANAPOLIS
- Butler University
- Purdue University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Beverly Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Beverly Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverly Allen.
