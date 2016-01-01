Beverly Floresca accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beverly Floresca, PSY
Overview
Beverly Floresca, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Campbell, CA.
Locations
- 1 621 E Campbell Ave Ste 7, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 540-6700
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Beverly Floresca, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1376733816
Frequently Asked Questions
Beverly Floresca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Beverly Floresca. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverly Floresca.
