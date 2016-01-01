Beverly Kram accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beverly Kram, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Beverly Kram, NP
Beverly Kram, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Palm Springs, CA.
Beverly Kram works at
Beverly Kram's Office Locations
Eisenhower415 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 568-2684
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Beverly Kram, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083177760
Frequently Asked Questions
Beverly Kram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beverly Kram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beverly Kram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.