Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beverly Rivera, PHD
Overview
Dr. Beverly Rivera, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Northridge, CA.
Dr. Rivera works at
Locations
Trauma Recovery Inc.18917 Nordhoff St Ste 18, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (805) 390-1282
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Triwest
Ratings & Reviews
i saw Dr Rivera for PTSD. It was a big struggle for me. it took some time, but i am doing really well now. ive seen other therapists in the past without the greatest experience. Some are very blah. This has been the best for me. She connects and I felt safe to open up. i don't know what would have happened to me if i didn't find her.
About Dr. Beverly Rivera, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Spanish
- 1639382815
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera works at
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
