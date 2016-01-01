Beverly Rothfeld accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beverly Rothfeld, NP
Offers telehealth
Beverly Rothfeld, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brookline, MA.
Beverly Rothfeld's Office Locations
- 1 1180 Beacon St Ste 7D, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 277-8107
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548282882
