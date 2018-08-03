See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo works at Silver State Health Services in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
5.0 (8)
View Profile
Rosalie Brian, APRN
Rosalie Brian, APRN
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Silver State Health Services
    4425 S Pecos Rd Ste 5, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo?

    Aug 03, 2018
    i have been with Beverly since 2015. She is an amazing PA, she cares about patient, loving, caring. She has always been there for me and listened to everything going on and her staff that helps her out is great! Yes sometime you have to wait awhile because of certain patients tak a little more time because they have more problems! When you go to a doctors appointment it never ever is on time, All the doctors in my lifetime have never been on time! Beverly does her best! XOXO Bev
    Kerry Ann in Las Vegas, NV — Aug 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC
    How would you rate your experience with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo to family and friends

    Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC.

    About Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891726774
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Long Island University / Brooklyn Campus
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo works at Silver State Health Services in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Beverly Strauss-Dipaolo, APNC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.