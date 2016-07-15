See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Beverly Wicks

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Overview of Beverly Wicks

Beverly Wicks is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Beverly Wicks' Office Locations

  1. 1
    111 Granada Ct, Orlando, FL 32803 (407) 420-1771
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Excellent wound care. I am a diabetic and has a cut on foot which she treated probably saving me from a serious condition
    Cody Gear in Orlando Florida — Jul 15, 2016
    About Beverly Wicks

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154310324
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Beverly Wicks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Beverly Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Beverly Wicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

