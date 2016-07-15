Beverly Wicks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Beverly Wicks
Overview of Beverly Wicks
Beverly Wicks is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Beverly Wicks' Office Locations
- 1 111 Granada Ct, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 420-1771
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent wound care. I am a diabetic and has a cut on foot which she treated probably saving me from a serious condition
About Beverly Wicks
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154310324
Frequently Asked Questions
Beverly Wicks accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beverly Wicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Beverly Wicks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beverly Wicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Beverly Wicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Beverly Wicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.