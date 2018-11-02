See All Physicians Assistants in Columbia, SC
Overview

Bhadrik Patel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC. 

Bhadrik Patel works at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palmetto Health-USC Neurosurgery
    3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 310, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 434-8323
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 02, 2018
    Dr.Patel was professional,very concerned,friendly, made me feel confortable. I came in as a walk in and the wait was 40 minutes.Staff was very nice.
    Cassandra in Columbia, SC — Nov 02, 2018
    Photo: Bhadrik Patel, PA
    About Bhadrik Patel, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093943466
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bhadrik Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bhadrik Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bhadrik Patel works at Prisma Health in Columbia, SC. View the full address on Bhadrik Patel’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Bhadrik Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bhadrik Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bhadrik Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bhadrik Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

