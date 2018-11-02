Bhadrik Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Bhadrik Patel, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Bhadrik Patel, PA is a Physician Assistant in Columbia, SC.
Bhadrik Patel works at
Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Neurosurgery3 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 310, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8323
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Patel was professional,very concerned,friendly, made me feel confortable. I came in as a walk in and the wait was 40 minutes.Staff was very nice.
About Bhadrik Patel, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1093943466
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhadrik Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Bhadrik Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Bhadrik Patel works at
6 patients have reviewed Bhadrik Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bhadrik Patel.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Bhadrik Patel can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.