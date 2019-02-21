See All Clinical Psychologists in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Pleasant, SC. 

Dr. Jardin works at Bianca Jardin Phd LLC in Mount Pleasant, SC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Clinical Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Regan Stewart, PHD
Dr. Regan Stewart, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Yulia Gavrilova, PHD
Dr. Yulia Gavrilova, PHD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bianca Jardin Phd LLC
    523 Live Oak Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 300-2095
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jardin?

    Feb 21, 2019
    If you're looking for a Clinical Psychologist...with a PhD......and a post-Doctoral background...look no further than Bianca Jardin.I've worked with her for a number of years now....and she's the best therapist I've ever had.Look her up in the Roper St.Francis Hospital System to see her background....and achievements.I was very impressed....but it's her professional demeanor,in working with me,that I find most gratifying.Check the areas she specializes in..and if you fit...make an appointment.
    Daniel Gannon in Charleston, SC — Feb 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jardin to family and friends

    Dr. Jardin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jardin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD.

    About Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285064956
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jardin works at Bianca Jardin Phd LLC in Mount Pleasant, SC. View the full address on Dr. Jardin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jardin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jardin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.