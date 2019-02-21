Dr. Jardin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Pleasant, SC.
Dr. Jardin works at
Locations
Bianca Jardin Phd LLC523 Live Oak Dr, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 300-2095
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you're looking for a Clinical Psychologist...with a PhD......and a post-Doctoral background...look no further than Bianca Jardin.I've worked with her for a number of years now....and she's the best therapist I've ever had.Look her up in the Roper St.Francis Hospital System to see her background....and achievements.I was very impressed....but it's her professional demeanor,in working with me,that I find most gratifying.Check the areas she specializes in..and if you fit...make an appointment.
About Dr. Bianca Jardin, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285064956
Dr. Jardin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jardin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jardin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jardin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jardin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.