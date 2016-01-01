See All Nurse Practitioners in Southfield, MI
Bilal Abdulla, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Bilal Abdulla, NP

Bilal Abdulla, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bilal Abdulla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    18000 W 9 Mile Rd Ste 630, Southfield, MI 48075 (248) 862-5311
    About Bilal Abdulla, NP

