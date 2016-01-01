Bilal Abdulla, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bilal Abdulla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bilal Abdulla, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Bilal Abdulla, NP
Bilal Abdulla, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Southfield, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bilal Abdulla's Office Locations
- 1 18000 W 9 Mile Rd Ste 630, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 862-5311
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bilal Abdulla?
About Bilal Abdulla, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912469701
Frequently Asked Questions
Bilal Abdulla accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bilal Abdulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bilal Abdulla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bilal Abdulla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bilal Abdulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bilal Abdulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.