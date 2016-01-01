Dr. Bill Parker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Parker, OD
Overview of Dr. Bill Parker, OD
Dr. Bill Parker, OD is an Optometrist in Muskogee, OK.
Dr. Parker works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Penny B. Smythe Inc. PC1157 N York St, Muskogee, OK 74403 Directions (918) 683-8404
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
About Dr. Bill Parker, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1194745463
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.