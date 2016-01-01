Bill Ricketts Jr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bill Ricketts Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Bill Ricketts Jr, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Bill Ricketts Jr, PA-C
Bill Ricketts Jr, PA-C is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kernersville, NC.
Bill Ricketts Jr works at
Bill Ricketts Jr' Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Forsyth Pediatrics - Kernersville240 Broad St, Kernersville, NC 27284 Directions (336) 571-7476
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bill Ricketts Jr?
About Bill Ricketts Jr, PA-C
- Pediatrics
- English
- Male
- 1730149824
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Bill Ricketts Jr accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bill Ricketts Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Bill Ricketts Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bill Ricketts Jr works at
Bill Ricketts Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bill Ricketts Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bill Ricketts Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bill Ricketts Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.