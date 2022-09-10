See All Chiropractors in Tallahassee, FL
Billy Heyser

Chiropractic
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Billy Heyser is a Chiropractor in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus|UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Billy Heyser works at Interim Healthcare of North Florida in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interim Healthcare of North Florida
    1962 Village Green Way Ste A, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 10, 2022
    The only good outcome, since my TBI Concussion. Dr Heyser is a master of vestibular therapy, vertigo, dizziness and rebuilding brain pathways.
    About Billy Heyser

    • Chiropractic
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1366505687
    Education & Certifications

    • LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus|UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES ANTIGUA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Billy Heyser is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Billy Heyser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Billy Heyser accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Billy Heyser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Billy Heyser works at Interim Healthcare of North Florida in Tallahassee, FL. View the full address on Billy Heyser’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Billy Heyser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billy Heyser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Billy Heyser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Billy Heyser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

