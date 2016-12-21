See All Physicians Assistants in Brooklyn, NY
Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Billy Liu, PA is a Physician Assistant in Brooklyn, NY. 

Billy Liu works at Ahava Med & Rehab Urgnt Cr Ctr in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sumner Place Pt. PC
    16 Sumner PL, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 336-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 11:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Billy Liu, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487817334
Frequently Asked Questions

Billy Liu, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Billy Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Billy Liu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Billy Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Billy Liu works at Ahava Med & Rehab Urgnt Cr Ctr in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Billy Liu’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Billy Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Billy Liu.

