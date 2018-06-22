See All Psychologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Binyamin Tepfer, PHD

Psychology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Binyamin Tepfer, PHD is a Psychologist in Brooklyn, NY. 

Dr. Tepfer works at Tepfer and Associates in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tepfer and Associates
    4429 18th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 426-5415
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Jun 22, 2018
Dr. Binyamin Tepfer helped me extremely well with my maritial and relationship issues. He gave me and my spouse the courage, willpower, and tools we need to succeed. I recommend him to anyone who needs therapy for relationships and/or maritial issues.
Jun 22, 2018
About Dr. Binyamin Tepfer, PHD

Specialties
  • Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083987580
