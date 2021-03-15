See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Plantation, FL
Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD

Optometry
3.1 (10)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD

Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD is an Optometrist in Plantation, FL. 

Dr. Sabripour works at Clear Vision Center of South Florida in Plantation, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sabripour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clear Vision Center of South Florida
    301 NW 84th Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 236-5656
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 15, 2021
    I happily found my fantastic Optometrist Dr. Bita of Clear Vision in Plantation, FL via a Groupon special back in 2013 and I have been going to her ever since! She has a very calm and comforting demeanor that puts you immediately at ease and is truly concerned with your well being. She and her staff are super nice and always very welcoming and helpful whenever I call or come in for an office visit. And she carries a great selection of glasses and always works with you with any discounts available and with your insurance to get you the best prices on frames and lenses. She’s not just a great doctor and mom - she also gives back to the community! In 2019 she co-founded the “See Your Future, Inc.” Charity with her sons to help under-privileged and exploited students and athletes with their vision needs to help keep them on track with their personal goals of achieving collage scholarships and academic success! So, if you’re looking for a new Optometrist I can highly recommend you gi
    — Mar 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD
    About Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932228913
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sabripour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabripour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabripour works at Clear Vision Center of South Florida in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sabripour’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabripour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabripour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabripour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabripour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

