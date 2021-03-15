Dr. Sabripour has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD
Overview of Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD
Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD is an Optometrist in Plantation, FL.
Dr. Sabripour works at
Dr. Sabripour's Office Locations
-
1
Clear Vision Center of South Florida301 NW 84th Ave Ste 205, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 236-5656
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sabripour?
I happily found my fantastic Optometrist Dr. Bita of Clear Vision in Plantation, FL via a Groupon special back in 2013 and I have been going to her ever since! She has a very calm and comforting demeanor that puts you immediately at ease and is truly concerned with your well being. She and her staff are super nice and always very welcoming and helpful whenever I call or come in for an office visit. And she carries a great selection of glasses and always works with you with any discounts available and with your insurance to get you the best prices on frames and lenses. She’s not just a great doctor and mom - she also gives back to the community! In 2019 she co-founded the “See Your Future, Inc.” Charity with her sons to help under-privileged and exploited students and athletes with their vision needs to help keep them on track with their personal goals of achieving collage scholarships and academic success! So, if you’re looking for a new Optometrist I can highly recommend you gi
About Dr. Bita Sabripour, OD
- Optometry
- English, Persian
- 1932228913
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabripour accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabripour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabripour works at
Dr. Sabripour speaks Persian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabripour. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabripour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabripour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabripour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.