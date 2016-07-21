See All Counselors in Germantown, MD
Super Profile

Bita Safai, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bita Safai, LCPC is a Counselor in Germantown, MD. 

Bita Safai works at Second Chance Counseling Services in Germantown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Second Chance Counseling Services
    13241 Executive Park Ter, Germantown, MD 20874 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 972-1373
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Bita Safai, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891107074
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bita Safai, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bita Safai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bita Safai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bita Safai works at Second Chance Counseling Services in Germantown, MD. View the full address on Bita Safai’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Bita Safai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bita Safai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bita Safai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bita Safai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

