Blair Hedges has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Blair Hedges, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Blair Hedges, NP
Blair Hedges, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Blair Hedges' Office Locations
- 1 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (205) 934-2321
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always thorough and approachable.
About Blair Hedges, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851803233
Frequently Asked Questions
Blair Hedges accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Blair Hedges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Blair Hedges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blair Hedges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blair Hedges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blair Hedges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.