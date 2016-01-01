Blake Callender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Overview
Blake Callender is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
Blake Callender works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Madigan Army Medical Center9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Directions (253) 968-2252Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
About Blake Callender
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235461963
Frequently Asked Questions
Blake Callender works at
Blake Callender has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Blake Callender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blake Callender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blake Callender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.