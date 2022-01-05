Blake Woerner Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Blake Woerner Higgins, PA-C
Overview
Blake Woerner Higgins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mobile, AL.
Blake Woerner Higgins works at
Locations
Infirmary Ltac Hospital5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 545-4579
Ratings & Reviews
Ms. Higgins is very knowledgeable and will spend whatever time necessary to help improve health. She understands the difference between following a corporate or pharmaceutical protocol that may not work, and will do what she determines is best for the individual patients needs. She is an old fashioned doctor, in a modern age!
About Blake Woerner Higgins, PA-C
