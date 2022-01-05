See All Physicians Assistants in Mobile, AL
Blake Woerner Higgins, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Overview

Blake Woerner Higgins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Mobile, AL. 

Blake Woerner Higgins works at MOBILE INFIRMARY MEDICAL CTR in Mobile, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Infirmary Ltac Hospital
    5 Mobile Infirmary Cir, Mobile, AL 36607
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2022
    Ms. Higgins is very knowledgeable and will spend whatever time necessary to help improve health. She understands the difference between following a corporate or pharmaceutical protocol that may not work, and will do what she determines is best for the individual patients needs. She is an old fashioned doctor, in a modern age!
    Jan 05, 2022
    About Blake Woerner Higgins, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518359231
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Blake Woerner Higgins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Blake Woerner Higgins works at MOBILE INFIRMARY MEDICAL CTR in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Blake Woerner Higgins’s profile.

    Blake Woerner Higgins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Blake Woerner Higgins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blake Woerner Higgins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blake Woerner Higgins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

