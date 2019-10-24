Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake Mitchell, PHD
Dr. Blake Mitchell, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Mitchell works at
Dallas New Leaf Clinic17103 Preston Rd Ste 288, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (214) 629-1389
The staff was wonderful and even Dr. Mitchell himself went above and beyond to answer some questions for me. To respond to Jeff from May 2016, I don't know if he's biased but didn't use him for CE. He seemed eager to prove that I had no psychological issues, knowing that I am in a custody battle. I noticed one outburst where he expressed anger for no reason, snapped at me to sit down, but Mrs Lopez was there and advised him that I was just wanting water. I considered him for our CE and it was highly recommended I find someone else.
About Dr. Blake Mitchell, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043296544

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
