Blake Riddell accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Blake Riddell
Overview
Blake Riddell is a Clinical Psychologist in El Paso, TX.
Locations
- 1 600 Sunland Park Dr Bldg 6, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 584-3636
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I can’t say enough nice things. Professional. Far exceeds expectations.
About Blake Riddell
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1144727512
Frequently Asked Questions
Blake Riddell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
