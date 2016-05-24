Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tearnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV. They graduated from University Of Georgia and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tearnan works at
Locations
Behavioral Medicine Associates5470 Kietzke Ln Ste 300, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 827-8883Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Prominence Health Plan
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable and obviously cares about making a difference!
About Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1215055975
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Va Reno-U Nev
- University Of Georgia
- University of Texas
