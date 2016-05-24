Overview

Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV. They graduated from University Of Georgia and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tearnan works at Behavioral Medicine Associates in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.