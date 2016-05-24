See All Clinical Psychologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Reno, NV. They graduated from University Of Georgia and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tearnan works at Behavioral Medicine Associates in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Medicine Associates
    5470 Kietzke Ln Ste 300, Reno, NV 89511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 827-8883
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Attack
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression
Anxiety Attack
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Hometown Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Prominence Health Plan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tearnan?

    May 24, 2016
    Knowledgeable and obviously cares about making a difference!
    K in Reno, NV — May 24, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tearnan to family and friends

    Dr. Tearnan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tearnan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD.

    About Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215055975
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Va Reno-U Nev
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tearnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tearnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tearnan works at Behavioral Medicine Associates in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Tearnan’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tearnan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tearnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tearnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tearnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Blake Tearnan, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.