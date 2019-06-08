Blanche Brais, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Blanche Brais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Blanche Brais, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Blanche Brais, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Blanche Brais works at
Locations
Novant Health Salem Family Medicine105 Vest Mill Cir, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7342
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great PA. Friendly, concern about my health problems. Great listener. need more PA and DR.'s like her. I think she is the best PA that have treated me. I give her a A+.
About Blanche Brais, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1922086909
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Blanche Brais has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Blanche Brais. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blanche Brais.
