See All Nephrologists in Duluth, MN
Blanche Ebert, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Blanche Ebert, APRN

Nephrology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Blanche Ebert, APRN

Blanche Ebert, APRN is a Nephrology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Blanche Ebert works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN with other offices in Ashland, WI and Deer River, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Blanche Ebert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Ashland Clinic
    1615 Maple Ln Ste 1, Ashland, WI 54806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Essentia Health-Deer River Clinic
    115 10th Ave NE Ste A, Deer River, MN 56636 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glomerulonephritis
Glomerulosclerosis
Immunoglobulinic Amyloidosis
Glomerulonephritis
Glomerulosclerosis
Immunoglobulinic Amyloidosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Glomerulosclerosis Chevron Icon
Immunoglobulinic Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Blanche Ebert?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Blanche Ebert, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Blanche Ebert, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Blanche Ebert to family and friends

    Blanche Ebert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Blanche Ebert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Blanche Ebert, APRN.

    About Blanche Ebert, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1821026410
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior
    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Deer River

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Blanche Ebert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Blanche Ebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Blanche Ebert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Blanche Ebert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blanche Ebert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blanche Ebert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.