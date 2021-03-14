Blythe Zielenski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Blythe Zielenski, PA
Overview
Blythe Zielenski, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bartlesville, OK.
Blythe Zielenski works at
Locations
Gemini - Dr Clayton Reinhardt3400 E Frank Phillips Blvd Ste 702, Bartlesville, OK 74006 Directions (918) 333-7172
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Blythe came highly recommended to me by two work colleagues, and over the years she has been my Primary Care Provider, I have never felt I have had a PCP more involved in my healthcare. She is extremely professional, as well as thorough. She researched anything that I had questions concerning and made informed decisions based on her follow through research. She managed my situation with my other care providers. If you have a chance to become her patient, do not miss the opportunity to get one of the best PAs available!
About Blythe Zielenski, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124094859
Frequently Asked Questions
Blythe Zielenski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Blythe Zielenski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Blythe Zielenski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Blythe Zielenski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Blythe Zielenski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Blythe Zielenski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.