Bnay James accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bnay James, LMFT
Overview
Bnay James, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Union, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 427 Chestnut St Ste 303, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 688-6900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bnay James?
About Bnay James, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1912356239
Frequently Asked Questions
Bnay James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bnay James has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Bnay James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bnay James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bnay James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.