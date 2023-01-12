See All Counselors in Fleming Island, FL
Bob McQueen, LMHC

Counseling
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Bob McQueen, LMHC is a Counselor in Fleming Island, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4711 US Highway 17 Ste C4, Fleming Island, FL 32003 (904) 651-3237

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Addiction
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    I have been seeing Bob McQueen for 20 + years and that should speak for itself. I have always found him to be professional, caring, kind and very involved in my best interest. He is very grounded in his Christian faith and has a strong biblical approach to his counselling which is both comforting and reassuring. He is flexible in his scheduling and makes every effort in cases of crisis to be accessible. I highly recommend him to anyone of faith or not for his professionalism is outstanding, and his grasp of our current evolving social construct is excellent.
    Kenneth S. — Jan 12, 2023
    Photo: Bob McQueen, LMHC
    About Bob McQueen, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174671861
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bob McQueen, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Bob McQueen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Bob McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Bob McQueen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bob McQueen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bob McQueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bob McQueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

