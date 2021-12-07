See All Nurse Practitioners in Pueblo, CO
Bobbi Hall, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Bobbi Hall, NP

Bobbi Hall, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO. 

Bobbi Hall works at Parkview Adult Medicine Clinic in Pueblo, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bobbi Hall's Office Locations

    Parkview Adult Medicine Clinic
    311 W 14th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 595-7585
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    
    About Bobbi Hall, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740790708
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Bobbi Hall has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Bobbi Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Bobbi Hall works at Parkview Adult Medicine Clinic in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Bobbi Hall’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Bobbi Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bobbi Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bobbi Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bobbi Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.