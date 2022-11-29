Overview of Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP

Bobbie Ferrell, ARNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.



Bobbie Ferrell works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Lakeland in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.