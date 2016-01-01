Bobbie Nnodim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Bobbie Nnodim
Overview of Bobbie Nnodim
Bobbie Nnodim is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Bobbie Nnodim works at
Bobbie Nnodim's Office Locations
-
1
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (443) 570-4815Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Bobbie Nnodim?
About Bobbie Nnodim
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649821166
Frequently Asked Questions
Bobbie Nnodim accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Bobbie Nnodim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Bobbie Nnodim works at
2 patients have reviewed Bobbie Nnodim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Bobbie Nnodim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bobbie Nnodim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bobbie Nnodim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.