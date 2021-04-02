Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bobby Hager, DC
Overview
Dr. Bobby Hager, DC is a Chiropractor in Gastonia, NC.
Locations
- 1 2499 E OZARK AVE, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-5664
Ratings & Reviews
I injured my back in the army in 2012 and fell off a ladder that resulted in plastic surgery and a year and a half physical therapy. Doctor Heagar did more to relieve my pain and help my posture in 6 weeks than a the doctors and a year and a half of physical therapy’s Highly recommend. Very fairly priced.
About Dr. Bobby Hager, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1073705463
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.