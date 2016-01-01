Boby Ukken accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Boby Ukken, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Boby Ukken, APRN
Boby Ukken, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Boby Ukken's Office Locations
- 1 1250 SW 27th Ave Ste 404, Miami, FL 33135 Directions (305) 395-8614
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Boby Ukken?
About Boby Ukken, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447656244
Frequently Asked Questions
Boby Ukken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Boby Ukken has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Boby Ukken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Boby Ukken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Boby Ukken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.