Boja Lemich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Boja Lemich, APRN
Overview of Boja Lemich, APRN
Boja Lemich, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Boja Lemich's Office Locations
- 1 6773 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146 Directions (702) 550-4222
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Boja Lemich, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1740584234
Frequently Asked Questions
Boja Lemich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Boja Lemich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Boja Lemich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Boja Lemich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Boja Lemich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.